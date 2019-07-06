Roxodus Ticket Holders To Get Refund Thanks To Eventbrite

According to Billboard, Eventbrite will refund Roxodus ticket holders after the music festival's cancellation earlier this week, the company said today (July 6).

Scheduled for July 11-14 at Edenvale Airport, 90 minutes outside Toronto, the event was to feature Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Billy Idol, Lee Aaron and others.

Organizers had been blaming Ontario’s wet spring as the cause which would make it difficult to safely set up all the structures and staging. But others have speculated that MF Live simply ran out of money after paying the big acts upfront and poor ticket sales. This past week Environment Canada has been issuing extreme heat alerts.

“After multiple attempts to communicate and secure funds back from the Roxodus organisers, they have provided no indication that they will refund ticket holders,” Eventbrite statement in a statement.

“We believe attendees deserve to get their money back now, so we have set up an Eventbrite-funded Fan Relief Program to make all Roxodus ticket holders whole while we continue to aggressively pursue the return of funds from the festival's creators. We are transferring funds to ticket holders immediately and they can expect to see it reflected on their credit card or bank statement within seven business days.”

The Roxodus website removed ticket refund information this past week and issued the following statement about the cancellation: "During the past couple of months, our venue at Edenvale Airport has battled tremendous rainy weather that has impacted our ability to produce the festival. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Roxodus Music Festival this year. Our team has worked tirelessly to find a solution in which the show can go on but unfortunately, we could not make it happen this year. Our dream of producing a ‘once in a lifetime experience’ has been put on hold as we take the much-needed time to nurture our venue into a premier landmark in Ontario. We sincerely thank all of the artists, sponsors, partners, and neighbors who have supported us from the very beginning. The embrace from our community has meant the world to us and we hope to one day see our dream come to life. Information about ticket refunds will be released shortly."