Roxor Introduces New TED NUGENT Signature Vehicle

Ted Nugent has proudly partnered with Roxor to produce a new, limited edition line of signature off-road vehicles.



The Roxor Nugent Edition comes with a certificate of authenticity. It includes eight color combinations to choose from, or go all out with the Nugent Backstrap Package.



"I missed out on the Lewis and Clark adventure, but I make up for it every day in my mighty Roxor off-road beast. It cleanses my soul to escape the modern world and the delightful sonic bombast of my rock n roll life, and my Roxor takes me there," says Ted.

