ROXX GANG Singer Kevin Steele Slams Reunions - “When You Are In Your ’60’s And ’70’s Stop Wearing Eyeliner And Skin Tight Pants - It’s Disgusting”

In the latest episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast, Kevin Steele from Roxx Gang and the Mojo Gurus talks about his evolution as an artist and tells some cool ’80’s stories.

On getting offers to reunite Roxx Gang he says: “I get them all the time. Not only do I get offers to reunite. I get offers from bands that you know from the ’80’s. I won’t say who because I don’t want to embarrass them. They get in contact with me and say we’ll play as Roxx Gang. You don’t even have to rehearse with us. Just show up and we’ll do a tour as Roxx Gang. Look, I grew up idolizing people like Steven Tyler and Alice Cooper. It’s hard to age gracefully in rock, especially for a singer. I look at Steven Tyler now, and it’s cool that he can move around and he is fit enough to wear clothes like that, but you’re 70 something. You shouldn’t be wearing clothes like that. Your songs are aimed at prepubescent girls and to me. Aerosmith fans, more power to you; who the fuck am I to say anything. For me personally it’s creepy. A 70 year old grandpa is singing songs to teenage girls. ’80’s fans are unforgiving. They are stuck, they want me to be Kevin Steele of Roxx Gang. I am a different person, I was like in my 20’s. I was singing “Scratch My Back” “Too Cool for School” “I Need Your Sex”. I’m a middle aged man now. I would feel ridiculous dressing up how I used to dress. I would feel ridiculous singing “I Need Your Sex”. A lot of these guys from the ’80’s....like Stephen Percy, is still trying to be ’80’s Stephen Percy. So many of these guys are doing that ’80’s thing and for me personally, I find it kinda sad. I gotta do what makes me happy. If I had to sing Roxx Gang songs every night at this age I would be a miserable prick. When you are in your ’60’s and ’70’s stop wearing eyeliner and skin tight pants. It’s disgusting.





