ROXY And MAXINE PETRUCCI Announce THE AFTERSHOW; Debut Track “Kilmister” Pays Tribute To LEMMY, Features MARK SLAUGHTER (Teaser)

A new, interesting collaboration is coming your way. The Aftershow, an incarnation founded by and featuring the powerhouse sister team Roxy Petrucci (drums) and Maxine Petrucci (guitar), will be releasing their debut track, “Kilmister”, through Afterlife Music Publishing on December 28th.

The track features a guest appearance by Mark Slaughter (Slaughter) on vocals and Michael Pisculli on bass.

Afterlife Music Publishing was formed to release "one-off" music collaborations with various artists, solely dedicated to creating “No Rules, Bare Bones Rock-N-Roll”. Future releases and lineups to be announced.

“Kilmister” will be available for download on December 28th at all digital outlets. Check out a teaser below: