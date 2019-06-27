ROXY BLUE Premiers "How Does It Feel" Music Video

Memphis, Tennessee hard rockers, Roxy Blue, have released a video for "How Does It Feel", a track from the band's upcoming self-titled release, their first album of new material in 27 years, out on August 9 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the clip below.

Original members Todd Poole (vocals), Josh Weil (bass), and Scotty Trammell (drums) are now joined by new guitarist Jeffrey Wade Caughron. (Original guitarist Sid "Boogie" Fletcher has left the music business for a successful career in dentistry.)

Roxy Blue's self-titled album is available for pre-order here. A limited amount of signed copies of the album available for pre-order here.

Todd Poole on what fans can expect from the new album: "Roxy Blue fans can expect an explosive new album! I think the new record is definitely a different sound than the 1992 version of Roxy Blue, but not unrecognizable. The new record is much heavier, but still has some cool ballads and hints of early ROXY in there. I feel that it's a well-balanced record."

He continues, "I have been writing songs for years for different projects I've been in, but when Frontiers called, I knew it was an opportunity to take a fresh approach to the Roxy Blue sound. The excitement of having a new record deal actually inspired me to write the songs for the upcoming record from scratch."

On the band's legacy, Poole says, "For Want Some to be recognized as one of the finest moments in the latter hard rock days is an honor. Especially being that there were so many good bands out at the time. We were just so proud to be a part of a great rock era."

Formed in Memphis in late 1989 by Poole, Fletcher, Weil, and Trammell, Roxy Blue started out playing original music from the get-go, with their sights set on putting their music in front of a national and then global audience. Knowing that their dreams were not going to come easy, the guys put their all into step one of their journey, which was to get started playing every gig they could get and opening for every band they could, to get themselves noticed in the local Memphis music scene. Crammed in together in a studio apartment above Cotton Row Studios, the guys were constantly writing and recording new songs and living a 24-hour rock 'n' roll lifestyle miles and miles away for the Sunset Strip of Los Angeles.

Quickly earning a name for themselves within the local Memphis music scene and selling out club shows, they soon created a buzz in the music industry. But it wasn't until one night while playing a local bar they were approached by Jani Lane, the vocalist of Warrant, that things really started to take off. Jani loved what he heard and wanted to help get Roxy Blue's career launched. Soon after, the labels started calling and eventually Geffen Records' legendary A&R guru Tom Zutaut flew the band to Los Angeles to sign them. The next step was to find the right producer to record the band's debut album. Mike Clink, who had produced Guns N' Roses milestone Appetite For Destruction and, at the time, was finishing up GN'R's Use Your Illusion, was ultimately chose for the job. Clink and Roxy Blue were a perfect match and the result was the 1992 release of Want Some.

And a fun fact for fans of the Frontiers label: Poole is the son-in-law of the late, great Jimi Jamison, whom Frontiers had a great, longstanding working relationship with.

Tracklisting:

"Silver Lining"

"Rockstar Junkie"

"Scream"

"Collide"

"Outta The Blue"

"Blinders"

"Til The Well Runs Dry"

"Human Race"

"How Does It Feel"

"What It's Like"

"Overdrive"

"How Does It Feel" video:

"Silver Lining":

Lineup:

Todd Poole - Vocals

Scott Trammell - Drums

Josh Weil - Bass

Jeff Caughron - Guitar