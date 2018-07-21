ROXY BLUE To Release New Album In 2019

Memphis, TN hard rockers Roxy Blue have signed with Frontiers. Their legendary debut album Want Some is a classic of the early '90s hard rock scene that had continued on from the '80s heyday. The band is currently busy writing and recording a brand new studio album that will be released in 2019.

Original members Todd Poole (vocals), Josh Weil (bass), and Scotty Trammell (drums) are joined by new guitarist, Jeff Caughron. Original guitarist Sid "Boogie" Fletcher has left the music business for a successful career in dentistry.

Vocalist Todd Poole says, "Roxy Blue fans can expect an explosive new album! I think the new record is definitely a different sound than the 1992 version of Roxy Blue, but not unrecognizable. The new record is much heavier, but still has some cool ballads and hints of early Roxy in there. I feel that it's a well balanced record."

Poole continues, "I have been writing songs for years for different projects I've been in, but when Frontiers called, I knew it was an opportunity to take a fresh approach to a new Roxy Blue sound. The excitement of having a new record deal actually inspired me to write the songs for the upcoming record from scratch."

On the band's legacy, Poole says for "Want Some to be recognized as one of the finest moments in the latter hard rock days is an honour. Especially being that there were so many good bands out at the time. We were just so proud to be a part of a great rock era."

Formed in Memphis, TN in late 1989 by Todd Poole (vocals/ guitar), Sid Fletcher (guitar), Josh Weil (bass), and Scott Trammell (drums), Roxy Blue started out playing original music from the get go, with their sights set on putting their music in front of a national and then global audience. Knowing that their dreams were not going to come easy, the guys put their all into step one of their journey, which was to get started playing every gig they could get and opening for every band they could, to get themselves noticed in the local Memphis music scene. Crammed in together in a studio apartment above Cotton Row Studios, the guys were constantly writing and recording new songs and living a 24 hour rock 'n roll life style miles and miles away for the Sunset Strip of Los Angeles.

Quickly earning a name for themselves within the local Memphis music scene and selling out club shows, they soon created a buzz in the music industry. But, it wasn't until one night while playing a local bar they were approached by Jani Lane, the vocalist of Warrant, that things really started to take off. Jani loved what he heard and wanted to help get Roxy Blue's career launched.

Soon after, the labels started calling and eventually Geffen Records' legendary A&R guru Tom Zutaut (Motley Crue, Guns N Roses, Tesla) flew the band to Los Angeles to sign them. The next step was to find the right producer to record the band's debut album. Mike Clink, who had produced Guns 'N Roses milestone Appetite For Destruction and, at the time, was finishing up on GnR's Use Your Illusion l and ll albums, was ultimately chosen for the job. Clink and Roxy Blue were a perfect match and the result was the 1992 release of Want Some. Now, 25 years later Roxy Blue is still going strong.

And a fun fact for fans of the Frontiers' label, Roxy Blue vocalist Todd Poole is the son-in-law of the late, great Jimi Jamison who Frontiers had a great, long standing working relationship with.

Lineup:

Todd Poole (vocals)

Scott Trammell (drums)

Josh Weil (bass)

Jeff Caughron (guitar)

(Photo - Dan Wireman and Steve Roberts)