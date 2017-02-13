ROYAL HUNT Announce 2016 DVD / Double CD Release

Following the tradition after two successful DVD releases – 1996 and 2006 – it´s time for Royal Hunt to release a third one: 2016. Recorded with nine HD cameras and top-notch audio equipment in Moscow's Izvestiya Hall during the band's world tour last year, the video shows “all-fab-things-Royal”: a high energy show in front of the enthusiastic crowd, excellent set list, the band in top form and a stunning stage production… add a stellar audio and this package, celebrating Royal Hunt´s 25th Anniversary, is any hard rock fan's delight.



In celebration of the date a very special edition of 2016 is being offered - Deluxe Limited Edition Mediabook - a 28-page book including 2 CDs and 1 DVD (or Blu-Ray Disc) + 1 extra DVD with video updates and more extras.

Pre-order your copy of Mediabook at this location and get access to video updates, discussion and shopping for individual items.