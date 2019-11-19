ROYAL HUNT - New Concept Album In The Works, Says ANDRÈ ANDERSEN

Royal Hunt is in a process of recording a new concept album, scheduled for release in 2020 (Japan / SE Asia - King Records, rest of the world - TBA). As usual, most of the production activities were moved into NorthPoint Studio while mix/mastering facilities will be appointed later.

The band hints at a monumental conceptual offering, which is supposed to expand their familiar yet constantly evolving soundscape into previously uncharted territories. With their 15th studio release, Royal Hunt is dead-set to deliver a masterpiece, which should once again rise the bar for modern progressive hard rock genre.

André Andersen: “The next Royal Hunt album is in the works and - while most of it is still in a state of a “sort-of-controlled- chaos” - I'd say it's probably our biggest production to date… the amount of tracks is simply staggering. Yes, it's a concept album and yes, there're some special guests on it and yes - already on this demo stage - this thing sounds huge (even by our standards). So fear not: we're still around and we're rocking just as hard - if not harder - as we usually do.”

Stay tuned for updates.