ROYAL HUNT Postpone New Album Due To Ongoing Pandemic

"We understand that you'd like to hear more about our new album and such, but – due to the ongoing 'Wuhan virus' pandemic – all release plans have been cancelled / changed / postponed," says Denmark's Royal Hunt.

"It's very frustrating for everyone including us and our crew: no release date yet, no touring plans or any kind of activities that keep the band going… very unfortunate scenario. Yet we hope that the current situation will change for the better in due time and - as of now - would like to wish you all to stay safe and take good care of each other."

Royal Hunt keyboardist André Andersen had previously stated: "The next Royal Hunt album is in the works and - while most of it is still in a state of a 'sort-of-controlled- chaos' - I'd say it's probably our biggest production to date… the amount of tracks is simply staggering. Yes, it's a concept album and yes, there're some special guests on it and yes - already on this demo stage - this thing sounds huge (even by our standards). So fear not: we're still around and we're rocking just as hard - if not harder – as we usually do."

In other news, Royal Hunt is offering personalized sport shirts for their fans. The band stated: "As everybody's staying home with a very limited access to any kind of sport activities, we decided to poke a little fun on this whole situation by ordering some personalized team t-shirts… you know, the ones with your name on the back."

"The original idea was to make one for each member of the band, but why – as our team reasonably asked - why not include some of our fans to the list? Sure thing: follow this link and become a member of our 'can´t-get-out-of-the-house-but-at-least-I-got-a-smart-sporty-tshirt' team. Cheers!" #stayhomestaymetal

While Royal Hunt have isolated themselves during the COVID-19 crisis, their entire catalogue has been released on digital download and streaming services like iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music. More information can be found here.