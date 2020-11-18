ROYAL HUNT Release Lyric Video For "The Art Of Dying" Feat. MATS LEVEN

Royal Hunt will release their new studio album, Dystopia, on December 9 via King Records (Japan/SE Asia) and on December 18 via NorthPoint Productions (Europe/N & S America).

A concept album offering a considerable expansion of the band's trademark sound and featuring performances by guest vocalists: Mats Leven (Candlemass, TSO, Skyblood), Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen, Ring Of Fire), Henrik Brockman (Royal Hunt, Evil Masquerade, N'Tribe), Kenny Lubcke (Narita, Zoser Mez) and Alexandra Andersen (Royal Hunt, JSP).

A lyric video for "The Art Of Dying", featuring Mats Leven, can be found below.

Dystopia will be released on regular CD (jewel case), various deluxe editions / bundles and a gatefold, heavy vinyl LP. Pre-order at royalhunt.com.

Royal Hunt keep intriguing fans with their adventurous endeavours and the band's 15th studio album is no exception: a monumental concept opus featuring symphonic, progressive yet hard hitting compositions full of impeccable performances, wrapped tightly into immediately accessible format and a lush, contemporary production.

The addition of some extraordinary guest singers and their outstanding performances combined with vastly extended orchestrations creates a truly conceptual, cinematic feel throughout each and every track.

Tracklisting:

"Inception ℉451"

"Burn"

"The Art Of Dying"

"I Used To Walk Alone"

"The Eye Of Oblivion "

"Hound Of The Damned"

"The Missing Page" (Intermission I)

"Black Butterflies"

"Snake Eyes"

"Midway" (Intermission II)

"The Art Of Dying" lyric video: