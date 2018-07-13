ROYAL HUNT Release "The Wishing Well" Music Video
July 13, 2018, 41 minutes ago
Danish power/progressive metal masters Royal Hunt have released a video for "The Wishing Well", a track from the band's Cast In Stone album, out now. Watch below.
Cast In Stone is available in a regular edition (a single CD digipak with 16-page booklet) and a deluxe edition double CD box set with 20-page booklet and bonus material. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Fistful Of Misery"
"The Last Soul Alive"
"Sacrifice"
"The Wishing Well"
"Cast In Stone"
"A Million Ways To Die"
"Rest In Peace"
"Save Me II"
"The Wishing Well" video:
"Fistful Of Misery" video:
"A Million Ways To Die" lyric video:
Lineup:
André Andersen - keyboards
DC Cooper - vocals
Andreas Passmark - bass
Jonas Larsen - guitars
Andreas "Habo" Johansson - drums