ROYAL HUNT Release "The Wishing Well" Music Video

Danish power/progressive metal masters Royal Hunt have released a video for "The Wishing Well", a track from the band's Cast In Stone album, out now. Watch below.

Cast In Stone is available in a regular edition (a single CD digipak with 16-page booklet) and a deluxe edition double CD box set with 20-page booklet and bonus material. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Fistful Of Misery"

"The Last Soul Alive"

"Sacrifice"

"The Wishing Well"

"Cast In Stone"

"A Million Ways To Die"

"Rest In Peace"

"Save Me II"

"The Wishing Well" video:

"Fistful Of Misery" video:

"A Million Ways To Die" lyric video:

Lineup:

André Andersen - keyboards

DC Cooper - vocals

Andreas Passmark - bass

Jonas Larsen - guitars

Andreas "Habo" Johansson - drums