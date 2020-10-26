ROYAL HUNT To Release New Concept Album, Dystopia, In December; Guest Vocalists Include MATS LEVEN, MARK BOALS And More

Royal Hunt will release their new studio album, Dystopia, on December 9 via King Records (Japan/SE Asia) and on December 18 via NorthPoint Productions (Europe/N & S America).

A concept album offering a considerable expansion of the band's trademark sound and featuring performances by guest vocalists: Mats Leven (Candlemass, TSO, Skyblood), Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen, Ring Of Fire), Henrik Brockman (Royal Hunt, Evil Masquerade, N'Tribe), Kenny Lubcke (Narita, Zoser Mez) and Alexandra Andersen (Royal Hunt, JSP).

Dystopia will be released on regular CD (jewel case), various deluxe editions / bundles and a gatefold, heavy vinyl LP. Pre-order at royalhunt.com.

Royal Hunt keep intriguing fans with their adventurous endeavours and the band's 15th studio album is no exception: a monumental concept opus featuring symphonic, progressive yet hard hitting compositions full of impeccable performances, wrapped tightly into immediately accessible format and a lush, contemporary production.

The addition of some extraordinary guest singers and their outstanding performances combined with vastly extended orchestrations creates a truly conceptual, cinematic feel throughout each and every track.

Tracklisting:

"Inception ℉451"

"Burn"

"The Art Of Dying"

"I Used To Walk Alone"

"The Eye Of Oblivion "

"Hound Of The Damned"

"The Missing Page" (Intermission I)

"Black Butterflies"

"Snake Eyes"

"Midway" (Intermission II)