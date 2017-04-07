ROYAL MACHINES – SEBASTIAN BACH, STEVE STEVENS, BILLY GIBBONS Jam “Rock And Roll All Nite”, “Highway To Hell”, “Crazy Train”, And More In Germany

Royal Machines featuring Sebastian Bach, Mark McGrath, Billy Gibbons, Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Chris Chaney, performed live in Rust, Germany at World Hosting Day 2017 at Europa Park.

WorldHostingDays is the global event series for the cloud services and internet infrastructure industries. The main event is WHD.global, a week-long festival that happens annually in Germany. It’s where leaders come together to understand how all digital technologies fit together to shape our current world and our future.

WorldHostingDays has been around since 2003 and was originally focused on the hosting industry. Over the years, attendees have come from a wider range of fields, and the hosting industry itself has needed to adopt a more robust array of technologies. With its unique programming and atmosphere, WHD.global is now the main global event for cloud services and internet infrastructure. It features more than 120 presentations and 200 exhibitors that bring you the most cutting-edge digital innovations, and topics spanning the entire range of digital technology and culture.

KISS’ “Rock And Roll All Nite”:



AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell”:



Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train”:



ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man”:



ZZ Top’s “La Grange”:



Jimi Hendrix’s “Foxxy Lady”:



Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name Of”:

