ROYAL REPUBLIC Premier "Boomerang" Music Video

Swedish rock band, Royal Republic, have released a video for "Boomerang", featured on their upcoming album, Club Majesty, out on May 31st via Nuclear Blast/Arising Empire. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Royal Republic don't believe in "guilty pleasures" - only pleasures, free of compromise. Since meeting at the Malmö Academy Of Music in 2007, they've become Sweden's most addictive rock 'n' roll export; mixing riffy guitars, king-sized tunes and jet-packed beats with their own eclectic tastes and inimitable joie de vivre. Plus the kind of snazzy suits most of their contemporaries wish they had the balls to pull off. They encapsulate the raw spirit of punk with the hips of James Brown and swaggering braggadocio of James Bond. No wonder they struggle to label themselves! They’ll rock the shit out of you and make you dance like you've just won the lottery.

Tracklisting:

"Fireman & Dancer"

"Can't Fight The Disco"

"Boomerang"

"Under Cover"

"Like A Lover"

"Blunt Force Trauma"

"Fortune Favors"

"Flower Power Madness"

"Stop Movin'"

"Anna-Leigh"

"Bulldog"

"Boomerang" video:

Lineup:

Adam Grahn - vocals

Hannes Irengård - guitars

Jonas Almén - bass

Per Andreasson - drums

(Photo - Ashley White)