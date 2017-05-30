ROYAL THUNDER Performs As Part Of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts; Video Streaming
May 30, 2017, an hour ago
Royal Thunder's Spinefarm Records debut, Wick, was released last month to critical acclaim worldwide. Earlier this month the band visited the NPR Studios in Washington, DC to take part in the Tiny Desk Concerts. Tiny Desk Concerts is a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen.
Watch below as Royal Thunder play stripped down intimate versions of three songs from Wick:
Royal Thunder will return to the road this summer supporting Ghost on select dates in the US, listed below:
June
8 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
14 - Louisville, KY - The Palace Theater
July
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room of National Centre
14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Embassy Theate