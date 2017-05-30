ROYAL THUNDER Performs As Part Of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts; Video Streaming

Royal Thunder's Spinefarm Records debut, Wick, was released last month to critical acclaim worldwide. Earlier this month the band visited the NPR Studios in Washington, DC to take part in the Tiny Desk Concerts. Tiny Desk Concerts is a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen.

Watch below as Royal Thunder play stripped down intimate versions of three songs from Wick:

Royal Thunder will return to the road this summer supporting Ghost on select dates in the US, listed below:

June

8 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

14 - Louisville, KY - The Palace Theater

July

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room of National Centre

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Embassy Theate