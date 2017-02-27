ROYAL THUNDER Release “April Showers” Music Video
February 27, 2017, an hour ago
Royal Thunder have released a video for "April Showers”, a track from their new album Wick, due out via Spinefarm on April 7th. It's a delightfully creepy visual that matches the music's gloomy milieu. The video is available for streaming below.
The album is available for pre-order here and here.
Royal Thunder's unique, genre-bending sound has been turning heads since guitarist Josh Weaver founded the band in Atlanta, GA. His songwriting, plus bassist Mlny Parsonz's soul-searing vocals, have led to worldwide critical acclaim.
"Wick is different, a bigger jump as far as our sound goes. But it's still us - it's just the sound of Royal Thunder's evolution," said Weaver.
"Out of all of the albums, Wick was the hardest one to make. It was a fight, but to hear it now, to see it finished, is so gratifying. Finally it's over, it's amazing to be done with it. I'm looking at it, going we're done, it's over, be free,” said Parsonz.
Wick will carry the band's ambition and imprint out into the world. Prepare to be moved.
Wick tracklisting:
“Burning Tree”
“April Showers”
“Tied”
“We Slipped”
“The Sinking Chair”
“Plans”
“Anchor”
“Wick”
“Push”
“Turnaround”
“The Well”
“We Never Fell Asleep”
“April Showers” video:
Tour dates:
March
3 - Asheville, NC - Broadways
8 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
9 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
10 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
April (with Brant Bjork and Black Wizard)
9 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp
10 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
12 - Vancouver, BC - SBC
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue
16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
17 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
18 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
20 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
23 - Boston, MA - Middle East
25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
27 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
29 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
30 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
May (with Brant Bjork and Black Wizard)
1 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex