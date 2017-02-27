ROYAL THUNDER Release “April Showers” Music Video

Royal Thunder have released a video for "April Showers”, a track from their new album Wick, due out via Spinefarm on April 7th. It's a delightfully creepy visual that matches the music's gloomy milieu. The video is available for streaming below.

The album is available for pre-order here and here.

Royal Thunder's unique, genre-bending sound has been turning heads since guitarist Josh Weaver founded the band in Atlanta, GA. His songwriting, plus bassist Mlny Parsonz's soul-searing vocals, have led to worldwide critical acclaim.

"Wick is different, a bigger jump as far as our sound goes. But it's still us - it's just the sound of Royal Thunder's evolution," said Weaver.

"Out of all of the albums, Wick was the hardest one to make. It was a fight, but to hear it now, to see it finished, is so gratifying. Finally it's over, it's amazing to be done with it. I'm looking at it, going we're done, it's over, be free,” said Parsonz.

Wick will carry the band's ambition and imprint out into the world. Prepare to be moved.

Wick tracklisting:

“Burning Tree”

“April Showers”

“Tied”

“We Slipped”

“The Sinking Chair”

“Plans”

“Anchor”

“Wick”

“Push”

“Turnaround”

“The Well”

“We Never Fell Asleep”

“April Showers” video:

Tour dates:

March

3 - Asheville, NC - Broadways

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

9 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

April (with Brant Bjork and Black Wizard)

9 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

10 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

12 - Vancouver, BC - SBC

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

17 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

18 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

20 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

23 - Boston, MA - Middle East

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

27 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

29 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

30 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

May (with Brant Bjork and Black Wizard)

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex