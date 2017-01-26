ROYAL THUNDER To Release Wick Album In April; Details Revealed

Royal Thunder's unique, genre-bending sound has been turning heads since guitarist Josh Weaver founded the band in Atlanta, GA. His songwriting, plus bassist Mlny Parsonz's soul-searing vocals, have led to worldwide critical acclaim. Now, Royal Thunder have confirmed that their forthcoming album will be titled Wick. Spinefarm Records will release the album worldwide on April 7th.

"Wick is different, a bigger jump as far as our sound goes. But it's still us - it's just the sound of Royal Thunder's evolution," said Weaver.

"Out of all of the albums, Wick was the hardest one to make. It was a fight, but to hear it now, to see it finished, is so gratifying. Finally it's over, it's amazing to be done with it. I'm looking at it, going we're done, it's over, be free,” said Parsonz.

Wick will carry the band's ambition and imprint out into the world. Prepare to be moved.

Wick tracklisting:

“Burning Tree”

“April Showers”

“Tied”

“We Slipped”

“The Sinking Chair”

“Plans”

“Anchor”

“Wick”

“Push”

“Turnaround”

“The Well”

“We Never Fell Asleep”