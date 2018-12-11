ROYAL TUSK Headed To The US On SiriusXM Octane Accelerator Tour

Royal Tusk have announced a new batch of US tour dates on the first ever SiriusXM Accelerator Tour. The band will be supporting New Zealand rock band Like A Storm, alongside Afterlife.

"There are a million ways to consume music, but nothing beats the live show," says guitarist and frontman Dan Carriere. "It truly is the heart of rock and roll. We're thrilled to hit the highway and bring Tusk II to America."

Dates kick off on January 23rd in Anaheim, CA and stretch coast to coast before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN on February 22nd. This is the first time the band will embark on a full-fledged US tour. Royal Tusk just wrapped up a Canadian tour supporting label-mates, Pop Evil.

(Photo - Brandynn Pope)