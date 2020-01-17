ROYAL TUSK Release Official Music Video For "Die Knowing"

Today, Royal Tusk release the official video for their song, "Die Knowing". The track is from their latest project, Tusk II, released via Entertainment One in 2018. Watch the video below.

Royal Tusk’s bassist, Sandy MacKinnon on "Die Knowing": “Every time we play 'Die Knowing', the audience always locks into the song’s deeps groove. The band and crowd have that special moment where we’re all bangin’ our heads in unison. The video captures the energy and grooviness that Die Knowing it all about, the fact that it’s animated is quite the cherry on top!”

The video was produced by Edmonton based illustrator, designer and director, Keenan Kirk, who has also worked with other Canadian artists like Whale And The Wolf and Tropic Harbour. The video is shot with an animated comic book-like lens overtop, and focuses on the band performing while a figure of a woman the song is directed at, appears amongst the performance and throughout the rest of the song.

For Royal Tusk, 2020 will start off with their all Canadian coast-to-coast, Thunder on the Tundra tour with the first show kicking off on February 9 in Red Deer at Bo’s Bar. The tour will continue across the west coast and land in Ontario to wrap up 19 date tour on March 6 in St. Catharines at Warehouse. All tour details can be found below.

February

9 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar *

11 - Regina, SK - Exchange *

14 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred’s *

16 - Kamloops, BC - Blue Grotto *

17 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *

19 - Kelowna, BC - Club Sapphire

20 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway *

21 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room *

22 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre *

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre*

26 - London, ON - Rum Runners

27 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace *

28 - Ottawa, ON - 27 Club *

29 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz *

March

1 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti ~

3 - Kingston, ON - The Mansion ^

4 - Peterborough, ON - Gordon Best ^

5 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell’s^

6 - St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse ^

* with Sights & Sounds

~ only Royal Tusk and Brkn Love

^ includes Ready The Prince

(Photo - Brandynn Pope)