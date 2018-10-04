ROYAL TUSK Releases "Aftermath" Music Video

Royal Tusk have released a music video for their current single, "Aftermath". Directed by Evan Dennis, this is the first music video the band has released off their upcoming album due out later this month.

"'Aftermath' was inspired by the idea that our culture (especially youth culture) is being desensitized to violence through an overload of media and information," says vocalist Daniel Carriere. "While wrestling with ideas of isolation, violence, tragedy, and authoritarianism, 'Aftermath' asks what we may see looking back when this ever-volatile present has become a distant memory."

Watch the video below.

Royal Tusk will release their eOne debut Tusk II on October 26th. All pre-orders are available now. Fans who pre-order the LP on iTunes will get "Aftermath" as an iTunes instant grat track. "Aftermath" is also available on all streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

"First Time"

"Aftermath"

"Die Knowing"

"Stowaway"

"Freedom"

"Reflection"

"Control"

"Under"

"Northern Town"

"Long Shot"

"Aftermath" video:

Royal Tusk will hit the road with new label-mates Pop Evil throughout Canada this fall. The tour kicks off on November 17th at Lee's Place in Toronto. Dates will hit both coasts before wrapping up in Saskatoon on December 3rd.

(Photo - Brandynn Pope)