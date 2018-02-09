RSO Featuring RICHIE SAMBORA And ORIANTHI Release Two New Songs For Valentine's Day; Audio Streaming

RSO, the outfit led by guitarists and real-life couple Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) and Orianthi (Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper) have released two new songs in celebration of Valentine's Day.

The songs are an original track "Forever All the Way", and a cover version of the Sonny & Cher' classic "I Got You Babe". The songs are both expected to appear on RSO's debut album, due in April.

“‘I Got You Babe’ is one of the best duets of all time and it’s a song that reminds us that true affection has no limitations,” the couple said in a joint statement to People. “Ori and I loved paying homage to this timeless Sonny & Cher classic.”

Hear both tracks below, and get them via the options here.