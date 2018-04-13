RSO Featuring RICHIE SAMBORA And ORIANTHI To Release Radio Free America Album In May

RSO, the outfit led by guitarists and real-life couple Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) and Orianthi (Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper), will release their debut album Radio Free America on May 11th via BMG. The title will be available for streaming and in digital download and CD formats.

Produced by the legendary Bob Rock (Mötley Crüe, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi), Radio Free America is now available to pre-order through Amazon (widget below).

Tracklisting:

"Making History"

"We Are Magic"

"Rise"

"Take Me"

"Masterpiece"

"Walk With Me"

"I Don't Want to Have to Need You Now"

"Truth"

"Together On The Outside"

"Good Times"

"Forever All The Way"

"I Got You Babe"

"One Night of Peace" (Modern Mix)

"Blues Won't Leave Me Alone"

"Hellbound Train"

"Forever All The Way":

"I Got You Babe":