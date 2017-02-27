RUDRA Release “Seer Of All” Lyric Video
February 27, 2017, an hour ago
Singapore's Rudra have released a lyric video for “Seer Of All”, a track from their eight full length album, Enemy Of Duality, released last December. The new video is available for streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“Abating The Firebrand”
“Slay The Demons Of Duality”
“Perception Apparent”
“Acosmic Self”
“Root Of Misapprehension”
“Seer Of All”
“Hermit In Nididhyasana”
“Ancient Fourth”
“Seer Of All” lyric video:
“Ancient Fourth”:
Lineup:
Kathir - Vocals, Bass
Vinod - Guitar
Simon - Guitar
Shiva - Drums