RUDRA Release “Seer Of All” Lyric Video

Singapore's Rudra have released a lyric video for “Seer Of All”, a track from their eight full length album, Enemy Of Duality, released last December. The new video is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:



“Abating The Firebrand”

“Slay The Demons Of Duality”

“Perception Apparent”

“Acosmic Self”

“Root Of Misapprehension”

“Seer Of All”

“Hermit In Nididhyasana”

“Ancient Fourth”

“Seer Of All” lyric video:

“Ancient Fourth”:

Lineup:

Kathir - Vocals, Bass

Vinod - Guitar

Simon - Guitar

Shiva - Drums