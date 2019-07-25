RUDY SARZO Demos Spector Euro4 LX RS Signature Bass; Video

The Spector Euro4 LX RS is the signature instrument of famed bassist Rudy Sarzo - the man who held down the low end for Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne, among others. It’s an extremely comfortable bass, boasting a carved European alder body and a stunning North American figured maple top.

Even before you plug it in, its tonewoods produce a balanced-sounding blend of warmth, sustain, and bite. And when you do plug into your favorite amp, you’ll be greeted with a multitude of killer tones, thanks to a set of SimS Super Quad pickups. You’ll also experience sublime playability, by virtue of an easy-playing 24-fret rosewood fingerboard and super-stable 3-piece maple neck.

The Euro4 LX Rudy Sarzo includes a lightweight zinc brass alloy nut and bridge for enhanced sustain.

Watch the video below