RUDY SARZO, GLENN HUGHES, MIKE PORTNOY, PAUL STANLEY, SEBASTIAN BACH And More Pay Tribute To QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI

Quiet Riot drummer, Frankie Banali, passed away on Thursday, August 20th at 68 years of age. He had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Banali was first diagnosed in April 2019, and had since undergone more than 20 rounds of chemotherapy. He was initially given six months to live but battled on for 16 months.

Banali is best known as the drummer and driving force behind Quiet Riot, having recorded 12 studio albums with the band starting with the critically acclaimed Metal Health record in 1983. He also recorded seven albums with W.A.S.P. between 1989 - 2004. Several friends and fans in the music business have expressed their condolences; read some of their tributes below.

My hero, mentor, @QUIETRIOT brother @FrankieBanali is now resting in peace and pain free. I will post a follow up in days to come as try to process this unmeasurable loss. https://t.co/E1dqzJH5ln — Rudy Sarzo (@rudysarzo) August 21, 2020

Wow. What a day. So sad to hear about the loss of @FrankieBanali. He fought hard until the end. His playing and rock 'n' roll spirit will live forever. A fellow New Yorker, Frankie was the real deal. RIP my friend.

"Take me away from all this death." — Dee Snider (@deesnider) August 21, 2020

So saddened to hear of the passing of my drumming brother @FrankieBanali. He fought an incredibly brave battle against Cancer and his strength and dignity was truly inspiring...Rest In Peace my friend 😢 #RIPFrankieBanali pic.twitter.com/pTXPuqgScG — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) August 21, 2020

Rest in Peace Frankie!!! U know we all loved you brotherman! @FrankieBanali U will be missed by all of us! Our Thoughts & prayers go out to Regina & Ashley Banali BB 🙏🏽😔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RAPVAeOZVE — BulletBoys (@TheBulletBoys) August 21, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of Frankie Banali. He was so open in his reports of his illness and seemed to live through his treatments and setbacks bravely and with grace. RIP. https://t.co/7C7E4NJf7y — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 21, 2020

With a VERY heavy heart I share one of the best humans has left us today, my dear friend and @QUIETRIOT drummer, @FrankieBanali! I'd known him since 1986, he was always the greatest person 1 could wish to befriend! Suffer no more FB, see you on the other side! #cancersucks pic.twitter.com/PBBFnnnmI3 — Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) August 21, 2020

My sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Frankie Banali and Friends and fans alike. A true rocker who dedicated his life to rock n' roll RIP Rock In Power Frankie Banali https://t.co/P3ovaQNt47 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) August 21, 2020

So Sad To Hear Frankie Banali Has Passed...R.I.P. Sweet Frankie...My Love To Your Family, Friends & Fans...XXX pic.twitter.com/vJNrNnGLrN — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 21, 2020

Devastating news today! Such a nice guy and respected drummer in the world of rock n roll.

Rest in Peace Master Frankie Banali. pic.twitter.com/jEZ8jO0D4O — Mikkey Dee (@themikkeydee) August 21, 2020