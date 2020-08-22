RUDY SARZO, GLENN HUGHES, MIKE PORTNOY, PAUL STANLEY, SEBASTIAN BACH And More Pay Tribute To QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI

August 22, 2020, an hour ago

Quiet Riot drummer, Frankie Banali, passed away on Thursday, August 20th at 68 years of age. He had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Banali was first diagnosed in April 2019, and had since undergone more than 20 rounds of chemotherapy. He was initially given six months to live but battled on for 16 months.

Banali is best known as the drummer and driving force behind Quiet Riot, having recorded 12 studio albums with the band starting with the critically acclaimed Metal Health record in 1983. He also recorded seven albums with W.A.S.P. between 1989 - 2004. Several friends and fans in the music business have expressed their condolences; read some of their tributes below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So very very sad that my brother Frankie Banali passed away last night 🙏 Words cannot Express how I feel at this very moment. I met Frankie in 1981, when @pat_thrall and myself were preparing to make the Hughes/ Thrall album . We needed a drummer. Trust me, we got way more than a Drummer . He was always first to arrive at the rehearsal studio in Burbank, and first to arrive at United Western Studios, Hollywood, where we were making the record. Our relationship thrived throughout the years. There was no one more honorable, loyal , courageous , & committed to both music and friendships, than Frankie . He was always there for me , through it all , and never wavered . Gabi and I send all our love & prayers to Regina and Ashley Banali . Picture: Pat , Frankie & I in Burbank California , Summer 1981. Please share the love for Frankie, he is #PURELOVE 🕊🙏🧡

