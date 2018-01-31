RUDY SARZO - "I Am A Big Supporter Of What FRANKIE BANALI Is Doing With QUIET RIOT"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to former Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake bassist Rudy Sarzo at the Sims Guitar Works booth at NAMM 2018 in Anaheim, California on January 26th. Watch the interview below.

When asked if he would ever consider reuniting with Quiet Riot for a one off, Rudy states: "I have performed with Quiet Riot, just jumping in on one song. Frankie Banali is one of my oldest dearest friends, he has the best man at my wedding we are incredibly close. I am a big supporter of what Frankie is doing with Quiet Riot."

On his current project Dream Child: "Yeah it's a project it's great to be playing with my dear Dio band members Craig Goldy and Simon Wright and it was a great opportunity, but my band that I am a member of is The Guess Who, all the way from Canada."