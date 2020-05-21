RUDY SARZO, LITA FORD, SIMON KIRKE, MIKE CLINK And Others To Offer Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclasses, An Interactive Online Experience

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has announced a string of upcoming masterclasses, an interactive online experience, featuring sessions from Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne), Lita Ford, Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals), Simon Kirke (Bad Company, Free), Joe Vitale (Joe Walsh, David Crosby), and Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Megadeth producer).

A message states: "We have put together an amazing seven-day schedule of Masterclasses with legendary musicians, which you can learn from live in the comfort of your home. You can sign up for one masterclass or all of them or as many as you like. There will be one class a day for the week of June 1 - 7, 2020 all at 8 PM, EST.

"Our classes allow you to be LIVE with the artists (limited to a small group of 20) You will not be muted. You will learn, hear stories, be privy to live performances, get tips from the pros themselves in an exclusive, group of 20 people, and get a very personal experience. You will be able to ask questions and they will be answered!

"This is your backstage pass to the VIP room! If you are a past camper, share takeaways you have gotten from your experiences at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp. Invite your fellow bandmates to join you on the sessions. Gather your family around your computer to partake in the fun.

"Just like at our "in-person" camps, where it is commonplace for rock stars to drop in unannounced, you never know who might surprise you and show up on your class!"

Find a list of all available classes here. Your participation will help raise money for several charities who need our help due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"I’m proud that over the past 25 years of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp we have been able to offer top touring musicians, with whom you have been able to learn from, jam with, interact and share personal experiences. I want to assure you that we will come out blazing with Rock Camps in 2021 when it will be safe to do so again. Thank you, stay safe, stay in touch and, rock on." - David Fishof, CEO