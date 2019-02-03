RUDY SARZO Looks Back On QUIET RIOT's Metal Health 35 Years Later - "I Re-Discovered The Joy Of Playing; It Was a Place Where I Felt Comfortable"

Speaking with go.Jimmy.go, former Quiet Riot bassist Ruday Sarzo (The Guess Who, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne) looked back on the band's Metal Health album, which celebrates its 35th Anniversary this year. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: This year marked the 35th anniversary of Quiet Riot’s Metal Health album. When you look back on that whole era now, what thoughts come to mind?

Sarzo: "I recently talked about this with Frankie Banali on my radio show. I was on the same circuit as Kevin (Dubrow) and Frankie in the Randy Rhoads version of Quiet Riot before I joined Ozzy. After Randy passed, I wasn’t mature enough to know how to deal with loss and needed to get away. I had gotten a call from Kevin to come in and play on one song, 'Thunderbird'. It was a song Kevin wrote when Randy left Quiet Riot to join Ozzy, but after Randy passed, it took on a whole different meaning. I went into the studio to do that one song and by the time I left the session I’d recorded almost half of the record. When I officially left Ozzy a few weeks later, I came back and finished the songs. I played on everything except 'Metal Health' and 'Don’t Wanna Let You Go', which was recorded by Chuck Wright. I found emotional refuge playing with my friends again and re-discovered the joy of playing. That’s what that record means to me. It was a place where I felt comfortable."

Q: Did the band have any idea of how special that album was going to be?

Sarzo: "We actually felt it might do the complete opposite. I remember at the time, no one wanted to manage the band. We had to beg the original Randy Rhoads-era manager to come out of retirement, and even he was skeptical. I was aware of the new wave of metal and the possibility of how the band might be accepted outside of L.A. because I’d been touring with Ozzy for a few years and we had Motörhead, Def Leppard, UFO and Starfighters open for us. I thought we might sell 50,000 albums, which was the watermark for a young band to make a new record. Then MTV happened and they started playing 'Cum On Feel The Noize' every half hour. That made an incredible difference."

