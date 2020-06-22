RUDY SARZO On Former QUIET RIOT Bandmate FRANKIE BANALI's Battle With Cancer - "He's A Fighter"

Bass legend Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake) recently guested on the Rock And Roll Experience With Mike Brunn for an in-depth interview, and during the chat he discussed former Quiet Riot bandmate Frankie Banali's ongoing battle with cancer.

Sarzo: "We text every day, checking in with each other and seeing how we're doing and sending our love. Since 1972, we've been playing together, and he's always been looking out for the band, for us. I've never seen him in a situation where he just looks out for himself. Never. As a matter of fact, still, as he's fighting for his life, he's still looking out after everybody close to him. That's the way he is. He's a fighter. He ain't going down."

On June 15th, Banali - who is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer - took to his Facebook page with the following message: "Just admitted to the Emergency Room at Kaiser... It occurred to me that this is just like Disneyland except the lines are shorter & the rides are painfully slow... and the price of admission... OMG!"

Banali's wife, Regina, has since posted a message of her own, assuring everyone that Frankie is "not on his death bed" and "will come home".

Regina's message states: "Frankie is not on his death bed. He has been in the ER several times during this journey. He currently has an infection, again. That will get cleared up and he will come home. Thank you all. You can keep up the prayers and good thoughts for him as he is fighting a tough battle."