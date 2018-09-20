RUDY SARZO On Late QUIET RIOT, OZZY OSBOURNE Bandmate RANDY RHOADS - "When Randy Joined Ozzy, He Didn't Know What To Expect As Far As The Freedom To Be Creative"; Video

Not only is Rudy Sarzo one of rock’s finest-ever bassists, he was a dear friend of the late, great Randy Rhoads and played with him in both Quiet Riot and with Ozzy Osbourne. So as you can imagine, his insights into what made Randy pick are pretty amazing.

Sarzo talks to Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott (ex-Grim Reaper) in the video below:

Meanwhile, Nick Bowcott walks you through eight licks either inspired by Randy Rhoads, or lifted from him directly. Watch below: