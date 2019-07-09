RUDY SARZO Remembers RONNIE JAMES DIO On "Ouch, You're On My Hair" Podcast; Audio Streaming

Rudy Sarzo is featured on a special edition of the "Ouch, You're On My Hair" podcast, as they remember Ronnie James Dio on what would have been his 77th birthday on July 10.

Here are some of the highlights:

- Rudy first heard Ronnie singing with Rainbow and he believes the pairing with Ritchie Blackmore was perfect.

- First time he met him was at one of the Children Of The Night events, which Ronnie hosted to benefit runaways in LA.

- Talked about the myth of Ronnie vs Ozzy. Said Ronnie told him he wrote “King Of Rock And Roll” for Ozzy.

- Talks about being asked to record Master Of The Moon, but he was on tour with Yngwie Malmsteen. After that tour with Yngwie, he first meet up with Simon Wright to ensure they were locked in bass and drums, before playing with the rest of the band.

- Talks about Ronnie hanging with the band on the road and how he was with the fans at the meet n' greets.

- He said they recorded a song called "Electra" for Magica II and Ronnie was working on Magica II and III.

- Spoke about getting the news of Ronnie’s passing.

- Talks about rehearsing with him in November 2009 when Ronnie started complaining about some gas and pains in his stomach. Wendy let the band know that Ronnie was not doing well a couple days into rehearsals for new tour.

- Has not seen the hologram, but believes it keeps the music alive and everyone in Dio Disciples are doing it out of love.