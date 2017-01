In the video below, filmed earlier this month at NAMM 2017 in Anaheim, CA by Premier Guitar, Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake) demonstrates and talks about his new Spector Signature Bass.

The instrument features an extended treble bout, switchable active / passive preamp, and Sims pickups that are switchable from single-coil to P style to humbucker. Street price is approximately $2,899.