Ruins Of Home Once Owned By JIMMY PAGE And ALEISTER CROWLEY Up For Sale

According to the UK’s The Times, the fire-ravaged ruins of the home once owned by Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and originally, Aleister Crowley - an occultist described as “the most evil man in the world” - is up for sale for more than half a million UK pounds.

Boleskine House on the southern shores of Loch Ness was once the home of Aleister Crowley, the notorious English writer who founded his own religious order, experimented with sex and drugs, and had an influence on the 1960s counterculture. Born in 1875, he chose Boleskine House specially to perform his black magic rituals between 1899 and 1913. He died in 1947. A major fire ripped through the home in 2015.

Jimmy Page - who was a Crowley collector - owned the home from 1970 until 1992.