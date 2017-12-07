RUMAHOY Premier “AHOY!” Lyric Video

Rumahoy the latest piratic addition to the Napalm Records roster, recently unveiled the first details of their upcoming album The Triumph Of Piracy. Now it's time to get your first swig of Rumahoy in form of a rum barrel and very first track release. Classy and super catchy, the new track is entitled "AHOY".

Captain Yarrface and his crew state: "Ahoy! I am Captain Yarrface, welcome to the sea, and welcome to the first single from the new Rumahoy album, titled 'AHOY!'. It is an epic anthem of heritage and Yarr, so raise up your rum and drink your ale while signing along in the ocean!"

Load all of your gun barrels and light them up! Watch the lyric video for "AHOY" below.

Rumahoy's first full-length studio album and Napalm Records debut, The Triumph Of Piracy, will be released on February 9th. The album will be available as 1 CD jewel case and digital album. Pre-orders available here.

Tracklisting:

“AHOY!”

“Quest For Heritage”

“Forest Party”

“The Haitian Slam”

“Huffman, The Pirate King”

“Kill The Trolls”

“Netflix And Yarr”

“Pirateship”

“The Triumph Of Piracy”

“AHOY!” lyric video:

Load all of your gun barrels and light them up as Rumahoy have teamed up with their label mates and pirates in Alestorm to hit the seven seas for a stormy tour in the UK early 2018.