RUMAHOY Premier "Quest For Heritage" Music Video

February 15, 2018, 8 hours ago

news heavy metal rumahoy

Rumahoy, the latest piratic addition to the Napalm Records roster, have released a video for "Quest For Heritage", featured on their album The Triumph Of Piracy. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“AHOY!”
“Quest For Heritage”
“Forest Party”
“The Haitian Slam”
“Huffman, The Pirate King”
“Kill The Trolls”
“Netflix And Yarr”
“Pirateship”
“The Triumph Of Piracy”

“Quest For Heritage” video:

“AHOY!” lyric video:

