RUMAHOY Premier "Quest For Heritage" Music Video

Rumahoy, the latest piratic addition to the Napalm Records roster, have released a video for "Quest For Heritage", featured on their album The Triumph Of Piracy. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“AHOY!”

“Quest For Heritage”

“Forest Party”

“The Haitian Slam”

“Huffman, The Pirate King”

“Kill The Trolls”

“Netflix And Yarr”

“Pirateship”

“The Triumph Of Piracy”

“Quest For Heritage” video:

“AHOY!” lyric video: