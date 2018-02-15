RUMAHOY Premier "Quest For Heritage" Music Video
February 15, 2018, 8 hours ago
Rumahoy, the latest piratic addition to the Napalm Records roster, have released a video for "Quest For Heritage", featured on their album The Triumph Of Piracy. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
“AHOY!”
“Quest For Heritage”
“Forest Party”
“The Haitian Slam”
“Huffman, The Pirate King”
“Kill The Trolls”
“Netflix And Yarr”
“Pirateship”
“The Triumph Of Piracy”
“Quest For Heritage” video:
“AHOY!” lyric video: