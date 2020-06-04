RUMAHOY Release "Cowboys Of The Sea" Single; Music Video Streaming

Rumahoy has just released their new single, “Cowboys Of The Sea”, fresh off their upcoming album, Time II: Party, to be released via Napalm Records on July 17. One of the party anthems on the album, heavy, rhythmic guitar parts and a catchy melody will have you tapping your foot and donning your own cowboy hat.

“Cowboys Of The Sea” is accompanied by an artful video, filled with maps of the New and Old World, as well as riches - you’ll even get a glimpse at the legendary “Treasure Gun” itself. Get some insights into Captain Yarrface’s daily pirate-y schedule: cold beer, the finest rum and apples (to keep the scurvy away!) truly dive into a real pirate’s life.

Rumahoy on “Cowboys Of The Sea”: “Ahoy boys and girls, its me.. Captain Yarrface, and here is my new video for you to shoot guns and drink rum too!! Welcome to the video!!”

Time II: Party will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- Jewel Case

- Jewel Case + Cover Shirt bundle

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Cowboys Of The Sea"

"Time To Party"

"Treasure Gun"

"The Legend Of Captain Yarrface"

"Harambe, The Pirate Gorilla"

"Poop Deck Party"

"The Beer From My Town Is Better Than Yours"

"1000 Years Of Dust"

"Full Mast"

"Stolen Treasure"

"Harambe, The Pirate Gorilla" lyric video:

Lineup:

Captain Yarrface - Vocals

Bootsman Walktheplank - Guitars

Cabinboy Treasurequest - Bass

Swashbuckling Pete - Drums

(Photo - Elliot Vernon)