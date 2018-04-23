RUMAHOY Release Official Live Video For "Pirateship"

Rumahoy, the latest piratic addition to the Napalm Records roster, have released an official live video for "Pirateship", featured on their album The Triumph Of Piracy. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“AHOY!”

“Quest For Heritage”

“Forest Party”

“The Haitian Slam”

“Huffman, The Pirate King”

“Kill The Trolls”

“Netflix And Yarr”

“Pirateship”

“The Triumph Of Piracy”

"Pirateship" live video:

“Quest For Heritage” video:

“AHOY!” lyric video: