RUMAHOY Release "Treasure Gun" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Rumahoy has just released their new single, “Treasure Gun”, fresh off their upcoming album, Time II: Party, to be released via Napalm Records on July 17.

“Treasure Gun” shines with a steady rhythm, smashing drums and quick guitars - this track has it all. The single is accompanied by a minimalistic though tasteful lyric video that will bring the story of the legendary gun closer to the viewer. Standing out due to the fact that, instead of shooting bullets, this firearm shoots diamonds after being loaded with valuable gems, the “Treasure Gun” is still just as deadly and can (and will!) be used by Captain Yarrface to plunder more treasures to make him an even more legendary pirate!

Captain Yarrface on “Treasure Gun”: “Now is the time for the story of the greatest weapon ever to grace the earth!! My treasure gun!! Welcome to the sea!!”

Time II: Party will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- Jewel Case

- Jewel Case + Cover Shirt bundle

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Cowboys Of The Sea"

"Time To Party"

"Treasure Gun"

"The Legend Of Captain Yarrface"

"Harambe, The Pirate Gorilla"

"Poop Deck Party"

"The Beer From My Town Is Better Than Yours"

"1000 Years Of Dust"

"Full Mast"

"Stolen Treasure"

“Cowboys Of The Sea” video:

"Harambe, The Pirate Gorilla" lyric video:

Lineup:

Captain Yarrface - Vocals

Bootsman Walktheplank - Guitars

Cabinboy Treasurequest - Bass

Swashbuckling Pete - Drums

(Photo - Elliot Vernon)