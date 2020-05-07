RUMAHOY To Release New Album, Time II: Party, In July; "Harambe, The Pirate Gorilla" Lyric Video Streaming

Rumahoy set sail with their new release, Time II: Party, out July 17 via Napalm Records. Straight from the shores of Argentina, Captain Yarrface and his frivolous pirate crew fill their upcoming long-player with ten pirate metal hymns, party anthems and absolutely crazy, but equally legendary stories. Unswerving melodies combined with heavy riffs mark Captain Yarrface’s grand return from the wild sea.

Today, as a special gift to their fans all over the globe, Rumahoy have released the first single from Time II: Party, “Harambe, the Pirate Gorilla”. The incredibly catchy melody merges with fast, propulsive drums and turns the single into a truly unforgettable song. The track is a classic pirate metal homage to its namesake whose death caused great controversy all over the world. If he were still alive, he would have definitely joined Rumahoy’s crew - Hooks out for Harambe! Watch the energetic lyric video below.

Time II: Party will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- Jewel Case

- Jewel Case + Cover Shirt bundle

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Cowboys Of The Sea"

"Time To Party"

"Treasure Gun"

"The Legend Of Captain Yarrface"

"Harambe, The Pirate Gorilla"

"Poop Deck Party"

"The Beer From My Town Is Better Than Yours"

"1000 Years Of Dust"

"Full Mast"

"Stolen Treasure"

"Harambe, The Pirate Gorilla" lyric video:

Lineup:

Captain Yarrface - Vocals

Bootsman Walktheplank - Guitars

Cabinboy Treasurequest - Bass

Swashbuckling Pete - Drums

(Photo - Elliot Vernon)