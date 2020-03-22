Rumour: SLAYER Drummer PAUL BOSTAPH Teaming Up With KERRY KING, PHIL ANSELMO And GARY HOLT For New Project

The rumour mill is churning with the buzz that Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph is teaming up with guitarist Kerry King for a new project also featuring guitarist Gary Holt and vocalist Phil Anselmo.

The rumours started with an Instagram update from Bostaph (found below) on his self-imposed quarantine. Overkill drummer Jason Bittner proceeded to ask if Bostaph projects down the pipeline, to which Bostaph replied "Something is brewing with a friend of mine that is very familiar to you. I'll give you three guesses."

Bittner's response: ""Kerry, Gary, and Anselmo. C'mon, everyone knows by now."

This was enough to get people talking even though Holt has made it clear in the press that Exodus is his priority following Slayer calling it quits. Adding to the buzz is King's statement in a recent Guitar World interview "Let’s just say… Dean didn’t sign me for nothing!" when asked if he has new music in the works.

Stay tuned for updates when Bostaph makes his project reveal this week. Until then, treat this news as rumour only.

Last November, Dean Guitars announced the addition of Kerry King of Slayer to its artist roster. In an interview with Guitar World, King talked about signing with Dean Guitars and the USA Kerry King V Limited Edition signature guitar.

“We really went out of our way to make something unique - and not so crazy that it would turn people off. I, for one, am very proud of it,” explains King.

During the chat, Kerry is asked what he'll be up to next, now that the final Slayer tour is in the books.

Asked if it is safe to say fans can expect to hear some new music from King and the new signature Dean guitar in the future, he responds, "Let’s just say… Dean didn’t sign me for nothing!"

Read the full interview at GuitarWorld.com.

Complete details on the USA Kerry King V Limited Edition can be found here.