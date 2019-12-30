RUNNING WILD Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Professionally-filmed footage of Running Wild performing the songs "Port Royal", "Under Jolly Roger", and "Soulless", at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2018 is available for streaming below:

Running Wild's Crossing The Blades EP, featuring three brand-new studio recordings and one cover version, is out now.

Crossing The Blades is available via SPV/Steamhammer as CD EP, 12" vinyl version, shirt bundle (Steamhammer Shop), download and stream. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Crossing The Blades"
"Stargazed"
"Strutter"
"Ride On The Wild Side"

"Ride On The Wild Side":

"Crossing The Blades" lyric video:

Lineup:

Rock'n'Rolf - guitar, vocals
Peter Jordan - guitars
Ole Hempelmann - bass
Michael Wolpers - drums



