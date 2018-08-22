RUNNING WILD - Pieces Of Eight Box Set Due In September; Video Trailers Streaming

Noise Records will release a new, limited edition Running Wild box set, Pieces Of Eight - The Singles, Live & Rare: 1984 - 1994, on September 28th.

The deluxe, limited edition boxset contains all the bands Noise Records singles, the re-recorded compilation The First Years Of Piracy and an expanded, double gold vinyl version of their debut live album Ready For Boarding, which features a whole new show on Disc 2, from 1989, previously only available on VHS.

All the CD EPs have been out of print since between 1984 and 1994. ncludes 90cm x 60cm, 2-sided poster of classic era lineup. Includes commemorative Piece Of Eight coin in printed velvet pouch.

Pre-order an exclusive copy signed by Rock N'Rolf here.

Trailers: