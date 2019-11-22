RUNNING WILD Release "Ride On The Wild Side" Digital Single; Audio Streaming

Running Wild has released a new digital single and video for the song, "Ride On The Wild Side". The track is taken from the band's forthcoming Crossing The Blades EP, featuring three brand-new studio recordings and one cover version.

"Ride On The Wild Side" is a song, which - thanks to its powerful pace and high compositional quality - would almost have made the shortlist for the upcoming album. Now it enhances the Crossing The Blades EP, particularly because Rock N' Rolf recorded the guitar solo on a Fender Stratocaster - instead of his tried and tested Gibson Explorer - to do justice to the track’s rocking flair. Listen to the song below.

Crossing The Blades will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on December 6 as CD EP, 12" vinyl version, shirt bundle (Steamhammer Shop), download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Crossing The Blades"

"Stargazed"

"Strutter"

"Ride On The Wild Side"

"Ride On The Wild Side":

"Crossing The Blades" lyric video:

Lineup:

Rock'n'Rolf - guitar, vocals

Peter Jordan - guitars

Ole Hempelmann - bass

Michael Wolpers - drums