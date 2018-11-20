RUSH - 4 LP Vinyl Edition Of Rush In Rio Live Album Due In January

On January 18th, 2019, Rush In Rio will be released on a 4 LP, 180 gram vinyl edition. Pre-order now at Rush Backstage.

Rush In Rio was originally released in 2003 on CD and DVD, but has never appeared on vinyl... until now. This set is presented in a heavyweight gatefold jacket and comes with a code that allows the music to be downloaded digitally.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Tom Sawyer"

"Distant Early Warning"

"New World Man"

"Roll The Bones"

Side B:

"Earthshine"

"YYZ"

"The Pass"

"Bravado"

Side C:

"The Big Money"

"The Trees"

"Freewill"

"Closer To The Heart"

Side D:

"Natural Science"

"One Little Victory"

"Driven"

"Ghost"

Side E:

"Secret Touch"

"Dreamline"

"Red Sector A"

"Leave That Thing Alone"

Side F:

"O Baterista"

"Resist"

"2112"

Side G:

"Limelight"

"La Villa Strangiato"

"The Spirit Of Radio"

Side H:

"By-Tor And The Snow Dog"

"Cygnus X -1"

"Working Man"

"Between Sun & Moon"

"Vital Signs"