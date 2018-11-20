RUSH - 4 LP Vinyl Edition Of Rush In Rio Live Album Due In January
November 20, 2018, an hour ago
On January 18th, 2019, Rush In Rio will be released on a 4 LP, 180 gram vinyl edition. Pre-order now at Rush Backstage.
Rush In Rio was originally released in 2003 on CD and DVD, but has never appeared on vinyl... until now. This set is presented in a heavyweight gatefold jacket and comes with a code that allows the music to be downloaded digitally.
Tracklisting:
Side A:
"Tom Sawyer"
"Distant Early Warning"
"New World Man"
"Roll The Bones"
Side B:
"Earthshine"
"YYZ"
"The Pass"
"Bravado"
Side C:
"The Big Money"
"The Trees"
"Freewill"
"Closer To The Heart"
Side D:
"Natural Science"
"One Little Victory"
"Driven"
"Ghost"
Side E:
"Secret Touch"
"Dreamline"
"Red Sector A"
"Leave That Thing Alone"
Side F:
"O Baterista"
"Resist"
"2112"
Side G:
"Limelight"
"La Villa Strangiato"
"The Spirit Of Radio"
Side H:
"By-Tor And The Snow Dog"
"Cygnus X -1"
"Working Man"
"Between Sun & Moon"
"Vital Signs"