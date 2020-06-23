RUSH - Behind The Cover: Permanent Waves; Animated Video Narrated By Band's Art Director HUGH SYME

Rush art director, Hugh Syme, has narrated this new video, sharing details behind the artwork for the band's classic album, Permanent Waves.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Permanent Waves, Rush recently premiered their new official conceptual music video for “The Spirit Of Radio”.

The animated video captures the magic, spirit and growth of the FM radio format with a nostalgic nod to the pioneering DJ’s broadcasting music into homes around the world. The video also pays homage to Rush’s friend, soul brother and fellow bandmate Neil Peart whose music and lyrics continue to capture the hearts and imaginations of the fans.

“The Spirit Of Radio” is the first single off their 1980 album Permanent Waves, which reached #4 on the Billboard 200 in the US and #3 in Canada. It is Rush’s seventh studio album and signalled a new direction for the Canadian band as it entered a new decade. “The Spirit Of Radio” marked the band’s successful step from the more lengthy and thematic writing style they were known for and it has become one of their most cherished songs among fans. It entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #51 in the US, #22 in Canada, the Top Twenty on the UK Singles chart and was named one of The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s 500 Songs That Shaped Rock And Roll.

Permanent Waves - 40th Anniversary is available to fans in four distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) two-CD Deluxe Edition, (3) three-LP Deluxe Edition, and (4) Deluxe Digital Edition.

The Super Deluxe Edition includes two CDs and three high-quality 180-gram black vinyl LPs. The set encompasses the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition of the album for the first time on CD, along with previously unreleased and newly restored bonus content newly mixed from the original analog live multi-tracks by the band’s original producer, Terry Brown. The unreleased bonus live tracks come from three stops on the Permanent Waves World Tour 1980: (1) Manchester Apollo in Manchester, England; (2) Hammersmith Odeon in London, England; and (3) Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Super Deluxe Edition of Permanent Waves-40th Anniversary will also include several exclusive items, including a 40-page hardcover book with unreleased photos, reimagined artwork by original album designer Hugh Syme, and an extensive & exclusive 12,000-word essay; a replica of the Permanent Waves 1980 official tour program; The Words & Pictures Volume II, a replica of the band’s rare 1980 UK-only tour program; a 24x36-inch two-sided wall poster of the original album cover model photo shoot and photos of the band recording at Le Studio; three replica bandmember 1980 tour backstage laminates; three Neil Peart-handwritten lyric sheets for “The Spirit Of Radio,” “Entre Nous,” and “Natural Science”; and a 20-page 5x7-inch notepad emblazoned with Le Studio letterhead.

The second configuration of Permanent Waves-40th Anniversary is released in a two-CD Deluxe Edition digipak that includes the remastered original album and the live bonus tracks, plus a 20-page booklet with unreleased photos and reimagined artwork by Syme.

The third Permanent Waves configuration is offered as an audiophile black vinyl 180-gram three-LP Deluxe Edition featuring the original album on LP1 and all 12 bonus live tracks on LPs 2 & 3, all housed in a slipcase, along with a 20-page booklet with unreleased photos and Syme’s new artwork. Jacket 1 features Syme’s original 1980 album artwork in a single-pocket jacket, while Jacket 2 contains the Permanent Waves 1980 Tour bonus content in gatefold form.

The fourth configuration, the Deluxe Digital Edition featuring the original album and all 12 bonus live performances.

CD2 in the Super Deluxe Edition and the Deluxe Edition features 11 of the 12 live bonus tracks due to CD run time constraints. “A Passage To Bangkok" (Live in Manchester) was previously available on the 2112 - Deluxe Edition in 2012 so will not be featured on CD2 for both of these configurations.

Rush - bassist/keyboardist/vocalist Geddy Lee, guitarist/vocalist Alex Lifeson, and drummer/lyricist Neil Peart - maintains a large and uniquely passionate worldwide fanbase that acknowledges and respects the band’s singular, bold, and perpetually exploratory songcraft that combines sterling musicianship, complex compositions, and distinctive lyrical flair. Rush has sold more than 25 million albums in the US alone, with worldwide sales estimated at 45 million (and counting), and has been awarded 24 Gold, 14 Platinum, and three Multi-Platinum album distinctions. Rush has received seven Grammy nominations, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

The world continues to mourn the loss of Neil Peart, who passed away on January 7, 2020 at age 67 after losing his incredibly brave 3½-year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma). The band requests that friends, fans, and media alike respect the family’s ongoing need for privacy and peace, and suggest that those who wish to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart’s name.

Permanent Waves - 40th Anniversary Editions tracklistings:

Super Deluxe Edition:

CD 1

Original Album - Produced by Rush and Terry Brown / 2015 remaster on CD for the first time

"The Spirit Of Radio"

"Freewill"

"Jacob’s Ladder"

"Entre Nous"

"Different Strings"

"Natural Science"

CD 2

Permanent Waves World Tour 1980 / previously unreleased

"Beneath, Between & Behind" (Live in Manchester)

"By-Tor & The Snow Dog" (Live in London)

"Xanadu" (Live in London)

"The Spirit Of Radio" (Live in Manchester)

"Natural Science" (Live in Manchester)

"The Trees" (Live in Manchester)

"Cygnus X-1" (Live in London)

"Cygnus X-1 Book II" (Live in London)

"Closer To The Heart" (Live in Manchester)

"Jacob’s Ladder" (Live in Missouri)

"Freewill" (Live in London)

3LP Vinyl Slipcase

Original Album - Produced by Rush and Terry Brown

LP 1 - Side 1

"The Spirit Of Radio"

"Freewill"

"Jacob’s Ladder"

LP 1 - Side 2

"Entre Nous"

"Different Strings"

"Natural Science"

Bonus Live Content: Permanent Waves World Tour 1980 / Previously Unreleased except *

LP 2 - Side 3

"Beneath, Between & Behind" (Live in Manchester)

"By-Tor & The Snow Dog" (Live in London)

"Xanadu" (Live in London)

LP 2 - Side 4

"The Spirit Of Radio" (Live in Manchester)

"Natural Science" (Live in Manchester)

"A Passage To Bangkok" (Live in Manchester)*

"The Trees" (Live in Manchester)

LP 3 - Side 5

"Cygnus X-1" (Live in London)

"Cygnus X-1 Book II" (Live in London)

LP 3 - Side 6

"Closer To The Heart" (Live in Manchester)

"Jacob’s Ladder" (Live in Missouri)

"Freewill" (Live in London)

2CD Deluxe Edition

CD - Disc 1 - Original Album - Produced by Rush and Terry Brown / 2015 remaster on CD for the first time

"The Spirit Of Radio"

"Freewill"

"Jacob’s Ladder"

"Entre Nous"

"Different Strings"

"Natural Science"

CD - Disc 2 - Permanent Waves World Tour 1980 / previously unreleased

"Beneath, Between & Behind" (Live in Manchester)

"By-Tor & The Snow Dog" (Live in London)

"Xanadu" (Live in London)

"The Spirit Of Radio" (Live in Manchester)

"Natural Science" (Live in Manchester)

"The Trees" (Live in Manchester)

"Cygnus X-1" (Live in London)

"Cygnus X-1 Book II" (Live in London)

"Closer To The Heart" (Live in Manchester)

"Jacob’s Ladder" (Live in Missouri)

"Freewill" (Live in London)

3LP Deluxe Edition

Original Album - Produced by Rush and Terry Brown

LP 1 - Side 1

"The Spirit Of Radio"

"Freewill"

"Jacob’s Ladder"

LP 1 - Side 2

"Entre Nous"

"Different Strings"

"Natural Science"

Bonus Live Content: Permanent Waves World Tour 1980 / Previously unreleased except *

LP 2 - Side 3

"Beneath, Between & Behind" (Live in Manchester)

"By-Tor & The Snow Dog" (Live in London)

"Xanadu" (Live in London)

LP 2 - Side 4

"The Spirit Of Radio" (Live in Manchester)

"Natural Science" (Live in Manchester)

"A Passage To Bangkok" (Live in Manchester)*

"The Trees" (Live in Manchester)

LP 3 - Side 5

"Cygnus X-1" (Live in London)

"Cygnus X-1 Book II" (Live in London)

LP 3 - Side 6

"Closer To The Heart" (Live in Manchester)

"Jacob’s Ladder" (Live in Missouri)

"Freewill "(Live in London)

Digital Deluxe Edition

Disc 1 - Original Album - Produced by Rush and Terry Brown / 2015 remaster

"The Spirit Of Radio"

"Freewill"

"Jacob’s Ladder"

"Entre Nous"

"Different Strings"

"Natural Science"

Disc 2 - Permanent Waves World Tour 1980 / previously unreleased except *

"Beneath, Between & Behind" (Live in Manchester)

"By-Tor & The Snow Dog" (Live in London)

"Xanadu" (Live in London)

"The Spirit Of Radio" (Live in Manchester)

"Natural Science" (Live in Manchester)

"A Passage To Bangkok" (Live in Manchester)*

"The Trees" (Live in Manchester)

"Cygnus X-1" (Live in London)

"Cygnus X-1 Book II" (Live in London)

"Closer To The Heart" (Live in Manchester)

"Jacob’s Ladder" (Live in Missouri)

"Freewill" (Live in London)