RUSH – Carton Brewing Honors Late Drummer NEIL PEART With Charity Craft Beer

Carton Brewing of Atlantic Highlands, NJ has unveiled the lime-lighted Canadian lager Pronounced Pier-T, reports the Asbury Park Press.

At 5 percent ABV, the beer is available in Carton's East Washington Avenue tasting room at $21.12 per four-pack, with all of the proceeds to be donated in Peart's name to research into glioblastoma the type of brain cancer Peart had been diagnosed with.

“I get Rush. I love Rush. Those of you that know what I’m talking about, know what I’m talking about,” brewery co-founder Augie Carton said in a statement. “We lost Neil, and that made me really sad. I tried to find a way to make that feel better.”

Pronounced Pier-T combines Pilsner and Vienna malts with Motueka hops and lime puree for a beer that is playful, crisp and incredibly refreshing.

"I'm really proud of the product," said Carton lead brewer Mike Stark. "I think it came out really nice, and I'm proud I get to do it for a charity like that."

Stark began developing a lime-enhanced lager prior to Peart's death, but said he was listening to Rush as he brewed the final product to get a bit of inspiration.

Carton Brewing's tasting room, 6 East Washington Ave., Atlantic Highlands, is open 5 to 8 PM Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 8 Friday, noon to 8 Saturday and noon to 5 Sunday. Pronounced Pier-T will be available in cans starting today. Harm said there will be some limited charitable draft events throughout New Jersey in the coming weeks.

"We like to drink off the beaten craft and do things off the beaten craft," he said, "and so we take a different look, a different approach at things when it comes to putting our recipes together, putting flavors together in a beer, much as Neil did with his time signatures and different drumming techniques and styles throughout his songs. We kind of echo that through our beers and our brewing process."