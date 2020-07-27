RUSH Classic "Anthem" Covered By Members Of TOOL, MASTODON, PRIMUS, COHEED AND CAMBRIA, And More; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night has released their latest video, along with the following message:

"Uhhh... Holy Moley. It's Claudio Sanchez, Bill Kelliher, Les Claypool, Danny Carey, and Steve Brodsky covering a Rush song. We're just as surprised as you are.

"This is our 15th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com.

"In lieu of taking money for this cover, all of the artists who participated will be donating their fees for this video to The Cancer Research Institute."

This cover features:

Claudio Sanchez (Coheed And Cambria, The Prize Fighter Inferno), Bill Kelliher (Mastodon), Les Claypool (Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium), Danny Carey (Tool, Volto!), Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom), and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.