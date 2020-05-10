RUSH Classic "Red Barchetta" Performed By CHARLIE BENANTE, ALEX SKOLNICK, RA "CHILE" DIAZ, BRANDON YEAGLEY; Video

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has checekd in with the a new video clip from quarantine accompanied by the following message:

"Once again, we’ve been completely knocked out by the responses to our video tribute to the one and only Rush, thank you. This time, we’ve decided to follow up our most recent track (and our first vocal song, 'Freewill') with another one of our favorites, 'Red Barchetta'.



Sadly, our completion of this video coincides with breaking news of the loss of one of rock’n’roll’s greatest pioneers, Little Richard. On the one hand, it’s difficult to find a more sonically different pair of acts than Rush and Little Richard. On the other, it’s safe to say (and we’re sure the boys from Toronto would agree) that Little Richard blazed a trail for all of us with a force that perfectly fits the subject of 'Red Barchetta' - a high powered sports car from the same time period in which Little Richard was first emerging as an artist. This song is dedicated to him and we hope it brightens up your day."

The clip below features Benante, Alex Skolnick (Testament), Roberto "Ra" Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies) and Brandon Yeagley (Crobot).