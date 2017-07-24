RUSH Classic "Tom Sawyer" Featured In Trailer For New STEVEN SPIELBERG Film Ready Player One

Author Ernest Cline's 2011 science fiction novel, Ready Player One, is making its way to the big screen courtesy of legendary movie director Steven Spielberg. The official trailer for the virtual reality-based movie is available below, featuring the classic Rush song "Tom Sawyer", taken from the band's classic 1981 album, Moving Pictures.

Following is the book's official synopsis:

"In the year 2044, reality is an ugly place. The only time teenage Wade Watts really feels alive is when he’s jacked into the virtual utopia known as the OASIS. Wade’s devoted his life to studying the puzzles hidden within this world’s digital confines—puzzles that are based on their creator’s obsession with the pop culture of decades past and that promise massive power and fortune to whoever can unlock them. But, when Wade stumbles upon the first clue, he finds himself beset by players willing to kill to take this ultimate prize. The race is on, and if Wade’s going to survive, he’ll have to win—and confront the real world he’s always been so desperate to escape."

Ready Player One will hit theaters on March 30th, 2018.

In 2016, Rush released the following video showcasing their classic track “Tom Sawyer” through the years of 2003-2015 from Rush In Rio, R30, Snakes & Arrows Live, Time Machine 2011: Live in Cleveland, Clockwork Angels Tour, and R40 Live.