RUSH - Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Set Due In October; Pre-Order Launched

On October 11, Rush will release Clockwork Angels Tour in a 5LP vinyl set.

This live 5LP set is pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and includes an etching on the flipside. The set comes packaged in a two-piece telescopic box with a full-color booklet, and a code to download a high-definition digital version of the album.

The band recorded concerts in 2012 in Phoenix, Dallas and San Antonio for a live album, and this set includes all 31 tracks from those recordings. This vinyl set also features the bonus tracks from the original CD release, including a version of the classic “Limelight” that the band recorded during soundcheck.

You can pre-order the Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Vinyl now at Rush Backstage.

On August 21, Rush and Anthem/Trafalgar will bring the first annual “Cinema Strangiato” to the big screen in movie theaters worldwide for one night only. This theatrical film experience will bring Rush fans together for a special look into R40 Live, see new backstage footage, special guests, and performances that you won’t want to miss.

Watch a new trailer below:

Synopsis: The Holy Trinity of Rock returns to the big screen on Wednesday, August 21, when the first "Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence" Cinema Strangiato brings Rush fans together in movie theatres worldwide. Featuring R40+, this global fan event will give audiences a special look into some of the best performances from R40 Live, including songs such as “Closer to the Heart", "Subdivisions", "Tom Sawyer" and more, as well as unreleased backstage moments and candid footage left on the cutting room floor.

R40+ also includes unseen soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder", exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more. As a special bonus, fans will get a glimpse into the madness and passion that went in to the making of Geddy Lee's new book, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass - featuring a brand-new interview from the man himself.

Tickets are on sale now. Order here.